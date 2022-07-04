ONDC: Where the rubber meets the road

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) is a network that will connect buyers, sellers, and other intermediaries through a fee-based gateway, developed and maintained by ONDC, to enable multi-layered exposure for stakeholders. The government plans to democratise digital commerce by providing a level- playing field to small sellers and wide choices for the consumers. This will be done through an open source-driven open network that can be accessed by everyone using their existing platforms (App, Website etc). (image) Indian e-commerce landscape The...