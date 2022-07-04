HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

ONDC: Where the rubber meets the road

Nitin Sharma   •

ONDC is offering choices in terms of technology, payment and logistics that can easily help small businesses compete with larger players

PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) is a network that will connect buyers, sellers, and other intermediaries through a fee-based gateway, developed and maintained by ONDC, to enable multi-layered exposure for stakeholders. The government plans to democratise digital commerce by providing a level- playing field to small sellers and wide choices for the consumers. This will be done through an open source-driven open network that can be accessed by everyone using their existing platforms (App, Website etc). (image) Indian e-commerce landscape The...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers