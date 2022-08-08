Oil: Price fall in a tight market makes it a tricky affair

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Crude oil prices have come down significantly in the last one month while refining margins have crashed from all-time highs to long-term averages. Brent crude, it may be noted, had remained above $100 for 159 days. However, the recent price crash does not offer definite signals about its future course. (image) No significant supply increase post US President visit In our last note, we talked about the expectations of higher oil supply following the US President's visit to Saudi Arabia. But it...