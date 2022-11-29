Oil & Gas: Shifting sands throw up new challenges

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Brent crude at $81 China demand outlook affecting Oil prices Severe weather in Europe could push gas prices up Kirit Parikh Committee recommendations to drive CGD stock Chaos theory says that there is a method in madness. This means within the apparent randomness of chaotic complex systems, there are underlying patterns, interconnection, constant feedback loops, repetition, self-similarity, fractals, and self-organisation. Oil markets, over the long term, corroborate to this theory. All the factors that pushed prices up in the last one-and-a-half years haven't vanished while new challenges have emerged,...