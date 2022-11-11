HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

New products helping Eicher Motors ride fast

Nitin Agrawal   •

Supply-chain constraints are easing and demand momentum remains strong

PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Highlights: A strong set of numbers in Q2 FY23, driven by new products, price hikes, and focus on yield improvement Demand outlook positive for medium to long term Commodity-linked cost pressure and shortage of semiconductor chips have started easing Stock trades at a discount to fair value, accumulate Eicher Motors (EML; CMP: Rs 3700; M Cap: Rs 1,01,310 crore) maintained the strong momentum in Q2 FY23, with the highest-ever revenue and operating profit for Royal Enfield (RE), driven by strong demand and new products. The...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers