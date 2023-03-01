HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

NCC Limited: Well placed to tap diverse infrastructure development opportunities

Bharat Gianani   •

NCC, which primarily undertakes government projects and has a well-diversified presence across sub-segments would be the key beneficiary of the strong government capital spend on infrastructure.

NCC Ltd posted strong December 2022 quarter results, led by robust project execution as well as improvement in margins owing to a decline in commodity prices.
Highlights: Strong Q3FY23 results Strong capex plans of central government; state government capex to pick up Increases order inflow guidance; strong order book Margins to improve Focus on maintaining balance-sheet strength NCC Limited (CMP Rs 89; Market Cap: Rs 5,616 crore) posted strong December 2022 quarter results, led by robust project execution as well as improvement in margins owing to a decline in commodity prices. NCC, having a diverse presence across the infrastructure segment, ranging from buildings to transportation (railways and roads) to water and irrigation...

