Nazara Technologies: Impressive Q2 fails to cheer investors

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Esports and Datawrkz drove growth in H1FY23 Another disappointing quarter for Gamified learning Tamil Nadu has banned online gaming since October 2022 M&A initiatives to drive inorganic growth Stock down more than 60 percent from all-time highs Gaming company Nazara Technologies posted blockbuster results in Q2FY23, which indicated an accelerating top-line growth with a nearly a two-fold rise in revenue from last year. The company is poised to sustain the earnings momentum due to a number of big-ticket gaming events lined up in the second...