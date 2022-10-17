Meet Navaratnas for Samvat 2079

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Samvat 2078 – the year gone by, has seen one of the most turbulent equity markets, with new highs, heightened volatility, intermittent lows, and fear trumping greed. Nevertheless, our buy and hold portfolio of last Diwali still managed to outperform the Nifty, with some stellar outperformers such as Vesuvius India, BSE, Apex Frozen Foods and Titan. Our strong and fiercely independent research team has done hours of brainstorming to dig out nine absolute gems for you this Diwali, even...