Multiplex sector: Why a disaster quarter doesn’t dim the upside

Nitin Sharma   •

The combined cost of tickets and F&B for a single movie is more than the monthly subscription cost of some of the OTT platforms and a large content library adds to the OTT attraction. So far, multiplexes do not appear to have an answer for it

Completion of the merger with Inox would only improve reach and offerings and indicate an upside in the stock from the current levels
Highlights  PVR / Inox revenues decline by 30-35 percent on weak performance of Bollywood movies Both PVR & Inox reported net loss Ad revenue recovery further delayed Diversified H2 movie pipeline Q3 already has three movies; with Rs 176-360 crore gross collections PVR valuation undemanding PVR (CMP: Rs 1,849.40; Market capitalisation: Rs 11,281 crore) reported a disappointing result in Q2FY23, led by a 28 percent fall in footfalls as Bollywood content failed to entice moviegoers. Revenue from ticket sales fell 38.4 percent while F&B (food & beverages) revenue...

