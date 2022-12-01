Multiplex sector: Why a disaster quarter doesn’t dim the upside











The combined cost of tickets and F&B for a single movie is more than the monthly subscription cost of some of the OTT platforms and a large content library adds to the OTT attraction. So far, multiplexes do not appear to have an answer for it

Completion of the merger with Inox would only improve reach and offerings and indicate an upside in the stock from the current levels

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook Highlights PVR / Inox revenues decline by 30-35 percent on weak performance of Bollywood movies Both PVR & Inox reported net loss Ad revenue recovery further delayed Diversified H2 movie pipeline Q3 already has three movies; with Rs 176-360 crore gross collections PVR valuation undemanding PVR (CMP: Rs 1,849.40; Market capitalisation: Rs 11,281 crore) reported a disappointing result in Q2FY23, led by a 28 percent fall in footfalls as Bollywood content failed to entice moviegoers. Revenue from ticket sales fell 38.4 percent while F&B (food & beverages) revenue...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience View Plans Already a member? Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto 50% OFF What Do You Get Ad free experience Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

Sharpest Opinions Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

+ Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

Actionable Insights Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

Virtual Events Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

Newsletters Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race. View Offers Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers