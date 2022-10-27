HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

Mphasis: Slow growth in Q2FY23, but this IT player’s valuation is a pull

Nitin Sharma   •

New deals with a total contract value (TCV) of $302 million, including two large deals worth $110 million, were the bright spots in the quarter.

Representative image
PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Highlights Tepid revenue growth EBIT margin, at 15.3 percent, flat TCV win of $302 million Strong pipeline, up 18 percent QoQ Mortgage business a key concern Valuation attractive, with a medium-term view Mphasis’s (CMP: Rs 2,034.40; Market Cap: Rs 38,322 crore) Q2FY23 results were on expected lines, and its sequential growth of 0.9 percent was the lowest in the last nine quarters. The banking and financial services (BFS) segment, despite being plagued by the US mortgage business, grew by 5.7 percent, sequentially. It was offset by a weak...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers