HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

Mphasis: Is it the right to time buy the high-growth company?

Nitin Sharma   •

Mphasis's direct total contract value (TCV) stood at $1.08 billion, growing at a two-year CAGR of 43 percent

PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Mphasis (CMP: Rs 3,165; M Cap: Rs 59,520 crore) is one of the top 10 Indian IT players offering IT services, outsourcing, and business consulting to leading companies in the financial services, logistics, IT, entertainment and insurance domain. The company has a strong customer-focused approach, which has led to a consistent growth in revenue, and a steady deal pipeline over the years. The company's strength lies in stitching large deals across different sectors and consistent client mining, helping in deal wins...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers