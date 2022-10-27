Metro Brands Ltd: Strong results, recent acquisition to add value

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Strong Q2FY23 results Rapid store expansion on track Recent acquisition of Cravatex Brands to add value in long run Among preferred picks in the retail space Metro Brands Ltd (MBL; CMP: Rs 868; Market cap: Rs 23,572 crore) has posted robust Q2FY23 results, driven by a strong consumer demand and margin improvement from operating leverage. Revenue growth is strong not only on a year-on-year (YoY) basis but also compared to the pre-COVID levels, indicating a strong underlying demand. MBL’s recent acquisition of rights for both Fila...