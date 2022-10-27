HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

Metro Brands Ltd: Strong results, recent acquisition to add value

Bharat Gianani   •

MBL has strong financial discipline and earnings growth trajectory. While recent acquisition of Cravatex Brands may impact financials in near term, it is expecetd to create value for MBL in the long run.

PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Highlights Strong Q2FY23 results Rapid store expansion on track Recent acquisition of Cravatex Brands to add value in long run Among preferred picks in the retail space Metro Brands Ltd (MBL; CMP: Rs 868; Market cap: Rs 23,572 crore) has posted robust Q2FY23 results, driven by a strong consumer demand and margin improvement from operating leverage. Revenue growth is strong not only on a year-on-year (YoY) basis but also compared to the pre-COVID levels, indicating a strong underlying demand. MBL’s recent acquisition of rights for both Fila...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers