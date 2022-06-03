Matrimony: Rising subscriptions drive growth for this tech platform

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Matrimony (CMP: Rs 833.25; Market cap: Rs 1,908 crore) has reported a deceleration in revenue growth and a slip in the EBITDA margin, led by a 5.7 percent fall in match-making EBITDA and a rise in EBITDA loss in the marriage-services segment. The company's recently acquired ShaadiSaga is now fully integrated and has 1,00,000 listings. March quarter performance Revenue for the fourth quarter of FY22 grew by 1.9 percent over Q3FY22 and 9.4 percent over Q4FY21, driven by an 8.4 percent/1.8 percent...