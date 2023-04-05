Moneycontrol
Marico: March 2023 quarter to be in line with expectations

Nandish Shah   •

Recovery in rural markets will help growth in core portfolio of Parachute and value-added hair oil categories

Parachute coconut oil is likely to post high single digit volume growth as against a decline of 1 percent in the March ’22 quarter
Highlights In-line revenue for the March 2023 quarter Parachute coconut saw high single-digit volume growth Gross margins improvement with copra prices remaining steady Investors expecting moderate return can add and accumulate at current levels. The quarterly update from Marico for the March ’23 quarter (CMP: Rs 480; Market capitalisation: Rs 62042 crore) is almost in line with expectations. The growth in consolidated revenues for the March ’23 quarter is likely to be in low single digit on a year-on-year basis as against a 7 percent...

