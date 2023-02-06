HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

Marico: Food portfolio likely to be engine of growth

Nandish Shah   •

Recovery in rural markets will help growth in the core portfolio of Parachute and value-added hair oil categories

Representative Image
PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Highlights Improvement in gross margins Market share and penetration gains in key franchises Parachute portfolio witnesses volume pickup Turns constructive, investors with long-term perspective can accumulate  The Q3FY23 results of Marico (CMP: Rs 494; Market capitalisation: Rs 63,850 crore) were broadly in line with expectations. The food business saw momentum, with a value growth of 31 percent year on year (YoY) while Parachute saw volume growth returning, with copra prices stabilising. December 22 quarter results Consolidated revenue grew by 3 percent YoY on the back of a...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers