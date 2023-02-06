Marico: Food portfolio likely to be engine of growth

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Improvement in gross margins Market share and penetration gains in key franchises Parachute portfolio witnesses volume pickup Turns constructive, investors with long-term perspective can accumulate The Q3FY23 results of Marico (CMP: Rs 494; Market capitalisation: Rs 63,850 crore) were broadly in line with expectations. The food business saw momentum, with a value growth of 31 percent year on year (YoY) while Parachute saw volume growth returning, with copra prices stabilising. December 22 quarter results Consolidated revenue grew by 3 percent YoY on the back of a...