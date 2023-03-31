Moneycontrol
Mahindra CIE: Strategic move to improve profitability

Nitin Agrawal   •

The sale of loss-making business in Germany, strong domestic demand, and EV opportunities augur well for the out parts maker

Mahindra CIE (MCIE, CMP: Rs 342; Market Cap: Rs 13,070 crore), an auto component manufacturer, continues to be in a sweet spot.
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Highlights  Sale of loss-making business in Germany to improve international business profitability Demand outlook for domestic business continues to be encouraging Uncertainties are there in international business Valuation at reasonable levels Mahindra CIE (MCIE, CMP: Rs 342; Market Cap: Rs 13,070 crore), an auto component manufacturer, continues to be in a sweet spot. First, the sale of its loss-making truck forging business in Germany is expected to improve the company’s margins in the international business. Second, the demand for domestic business is  strong and...

