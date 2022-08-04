HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

Laurus Labs: Diversification picks up pace

Anubhav Sahu   •

Near-term challenges with respect to supply are easing off

PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Laurus Labs (CMP: Rs 522; Market cap: Rs 28,064 crore) had another strong quarter, despite a weak ARV (anti-retroviral) business. This became possible on the back of a sharp pick-up in the synthesis (CDMO) business in the last few quarters, which, in turn, supports the management’s revenue guidance of $1 billion (assumption for USD/INR of 73 when initially guided) in FY23 and 30 percent EBITDA margin. It is also supported by a few product approvals and the recent capacity additions for...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers