Larsen & Toubro: Second half could be even better; stock has more fuel to climb

Bharat Gianani   •

With soft commodity prices, L&T earnings set to get better over the next few quarters

Highlights Strong execution in infrastructure, engineering segments drive growth Input price pressure impacts profitability Margins to improve in the second half with commodity prices easing Stock is trading 22 times its fiscal 2024 earnings or at 13% discount to SOTP value at Rs 2,279 Except for operating margins in the core infrastructure business, which were under pressure due to higher input prices, L&T (CMP: Rs 2,024; Market cap: Rs 2,84,404 crore) has delivered strong growth in revenue and orders in Q2FY23. With input price pressure...

