KNR Constructions: Key beneficiary of government’s infra push

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Infrastructure investments to remain strong Strong order book; healthy bidding pipeline Concludes sale of HAM projects; to reduce debt levels Among quality stocks to play the infrastructure story Infrastructure spending is crucial in maintaining a healthy economic growth and has been a key focus area of the government. With several state elections as well as general elections at the Centre, we expect government capex on infrastructure to remain robust in the next fiscal as well. We expect a strong increase in government capex...