KIMS: Ramp-up of newly acquired entities to be key growth driver

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Sequential growth in ARPOB Low margins of the new assets weigh on overall margins Sunshine & Kingsway hospitals to act as key levers Brownfield expansion in Nashik & Bangalore progressing well Teething problem in new areas of operations needs to be watched Valuation at discount to peers, can see more upside KIMS (Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Limited, Mkt cap: Rs 11,753 crore, CP: Rs 1,469) has reported a strong improvement in its top line year on year (YoY), although high fixed costs of the...