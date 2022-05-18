KEI Industries: Business improving, but valuation can cap near-term returns

Strong economic recovery and a revival in domestic demand have triggered a turnaround in the business of KEI Industries. The company announced its March quarter results recently, reporting significant improvement across segments. Moreover, the momentum is expected to pick up further next year with higher domestic demand, strong orders in hand, and capex-led growth plan (image) Results in detail During the March 2022 quarter, the company reported a 44 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth in revenues. This was led by a strong growth...