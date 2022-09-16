HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

KEC International: Entering a new growth cycle

Jitendra Kumar Gupta   •

Attractive valuations and improving earnings visibility to support stock

With the expectations of shorter working capital cycle and higher cash conversion rates, overall concerns about the health of balance sheet and cash flows would ease
PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Highlights Strong revival across segments, supported by better execution Robust order book, expected inflow to support growth Margins to improve and balance sheet to be better with higher operating cash  Earnings to receive a boost, thanks to operating leverage Stock trading 14 times its fiscal 2024 estimated earnings Marred by worries over higher commodity prices and working capital, KEC International underperformed the broader markets in the last one year. In March this year, we had recommended the stock around the Rs 400 level. The...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers