KEC International: Entering a new growth cycle

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Strong revival across segments, supported by better execution Robust order book, expected inflow to support growth Margins to improve and balance sheet to be better with higher operating cash Earnings to receive a boost, thanks to operating leverage Stock trading 14 times its fiscal 2024 estimated earnings Marred by worries over higher commodity prices and working capital, KEC International underperformed the broader markets in the last one year. In March this year, we had recommended the stock around the Rs 400 level. The...