JSW Steel: Higher debt would cap upside potential

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights March 2023 likely to be better in performance, compared to the December 2022 quarter Inventory liquidation will help in working capital releases and net debt Capex largely on track at Vijayanagar and Bhushan Steel Remains neutral, valuation captures most of the upside The December 2022 quarter results for JSW Steel (CMP: Rs 741; Market capitalisation: Rs 1,79,104 crore) were broadly in line with expectations. The March 2023 quarter results are likely to be better on the back of expectations of higher realisations and flattish...