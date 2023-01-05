Is there an opportunity to invest in the chemical sector?

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Supply disruptions eased out but demand recession looks imminent FY23 witnessing weak volume, pricing dynamics Significant de-rating for the sector but recession risks not priced in Recent capex cycle payback period to get stretched Prefer agrochem & pharma end markets and import substitution names Year 2022 was a transition year for the chemicals sector. If the first half was severely impacted by supply disruptions and the European energy crisis, in the last few months, although the Ukraine war has not ended, global supply bottlenecks...