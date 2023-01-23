Is the worst over for Bandhan Bank?

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Earnings impacted by high provisions Loan growth moderate, deposit growth healthy but CASA ratio declines Margin declines, operating expenses rise GNPA ratio stable due to write-off Credit cost seems to have peaked Valuation at historical lows, but stock will remain rangebound Bandhan Bank (CMP: Rs 246; Mcap: Rs 39,715 crore) has reported a 66 percent decline in net profit in the third quarter of FY23 due to a surge in provisions/credit cost. While non-interest income increased due to cash recovery from the sale of written-off...