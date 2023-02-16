IRCTC Q3 FY23: Why not the right stock to ride the boom in the travel sector

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Decent Q3 performance – tourism and catering the key driver Internet ticketing stagnates Margin declines as contribution from low margin businesses increase FY24 to see slower earnings growth as internet ticketing appears to be peaking Trading opportunity post correction, not a great stock to ride the travel theme Shares of IRCTC (CMP: Rs 647, Market Cap: Rs 51,780 crore) had a tough going at the bourses with the stock down 11 percent against a 2 percent decline in the Nifty in the past three...