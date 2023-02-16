HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

IRCTC Q3 FY23: Why not the right stock to ride the boom in the travel sector

Madhuchanda Dey   •

The stock has corrected significantly and could offer a trading upside, although we remain convinced that IRCTC is not the right play to capture the unprecedented boom in the sector

(Representational image)
PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Highlights Decent Q3 performance – tourism and catering the key driver  Internet ticketing stagnates Margin declines as contribution from low margin businesses increase FY24 to see slower earnings growth as internet ticketing appears to be peaking Trading opportunity post correction, not a great stock to ride the travel theme Shares of IRCTC (CMP: Rs 647, Market Cap: Rs 51,780 crore) had a tough going at the bourses with the stock down 11 percent against a 2 percent decline in the Nifty in the past three...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers