Info Edge: IT hiring slowdown points to challenges ahead, valuation a sticking point

Nitin Sharma

Group revenue growth is decelerating as IT hiring has slowed down. Although growth in non-IT hiring helped offset the impact, the outlook remains cautious

Highlights  Recruitment business to get affected by slowdown in IT sector hiring Deceleration in revenue growth Investment impairment in Q3 may occur in other investments as well Management rethink on marketing spend Revenue from 99acres remains strong, reduction in loss Valuation unattractive Info Edge (CMP: Rs 3,504.1; Market capitalisation: Rs 45,267 crore) has corrected recently as it declared a full write-off on its investment of Rs 276 crore in 4B Networks Private Limited. Q3FY23 revenue growth was 33 percent and moderately ahead of our estimates as well as...

