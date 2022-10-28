HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

IIFL Wealth’s Q2 FY23 earnings show resilience of the business model

Neha Dave   •

The management’s strategy of focusing on annual recurring revenue (ARR) as opposed to transaction/brokerage revenue has helped in reducing the volatility in revenue

Highlights IIFL Wealth posted healthy earnings in Q2 Net inflows hold up, cost ratio declines Profitability improves, ROE inches up Business model has transformed for the better Focus on annual recurring revenue (ARR) is encouraging Strong earnings visibility, though linkage to capital markets can add to volatility Valuations attractive, a worthy bet for long term Amid the elevated volatility in capital markets, IIFL Wealth (CMP: Rs 1,795 ; Mcap: Rs 15,948 crore) has reported the highest-ever net profit of Rs 173 crore in the second quarter of...

