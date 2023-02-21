IDBI Bank divestment: Why has it sparked so much interest?

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Strong earnings growth in Q3 FY23 Healthy loan growth along with margin expansion Deposit franchise is the key area of strength Asset quality improves, incremental stress limited High provision coverage encouraging Valuation attractive, meaningful option value IDBI Bank’s (CMP: Rs 50; Mcap: Rs 53,600 crore) divestment has created a lot of buzz. While IDBI Bank has a chequered history, the recent performance of the bank has been very encouraging. The bank has strengthened its balance sheet by enhancing its deposit profile and stepping up the provision coverage...