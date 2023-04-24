ICICI Bank’s stellar show continues; will the valuation gap to HDFC Bank narrow?

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Significant margin expansion drives earnings Healthy loan growth, led by retail advances; deposit growth lagged credit growth Operating expenses move higher Asset quality improves further, provisions buffer rises Valuation attractive, considering improved return ratios ICICI Bank (CMP: Rs 884; M Cap: Rs 6,17,477 crore) finished FY23 on a high note, posting robust profits. The second-largest private bank’s net profit surged to Rs 9,122 crore in Q4FY23, a growth of 30 percent, compared to the same quarter last year (Q4FY22). Despite the rise in operating expenses...