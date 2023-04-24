Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

ICICI Bank’s stellar show continues; will the valuation gap to HDFC Bank narrow?

Neha Dave   •

ICICI Bank has not only matched HDFC Bank in terms of loan growth, funding profile, asset quality and capital position, but has even far exceeded HDFC Bank on key financial parameters like margins and provisioning buffer

PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Highlights Significant margin expansion drives earnings Healthy loan growth, led by retail advances; deposit growth lagged credit growth Operating expenses move higher Asset quality improves further, provisions buffer rises Valuation attractive, considering improved return ratios ICICI Bank (CMP: Rs 884; M Cap: Rs 6,17,477 crore) finished FY23 on a high note, posting robust profits. The second-largest private bank’s net profit surged to Rs 9,122 crore in Q4FY23, a growth of 30 percent, compared to the same quarter last year (Q4FY22). Despite the rise in operating expenses...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers