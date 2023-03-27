Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

How will the withdrawal of long-term tax benefit on debt schemes impact bank & AMC stocks?

Neha Dave   •

The amendment to Finance Bill 2023 will not only alter the course of financial savings but will also impact the fortunes of stocks in the finance space

Gains on debt funds can no longer be classified as long term regardless of holding period.
PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Highlights Debt mutual fund schemes will be taxed at income tax rates Remove tax arbitrage opportunity between bank deposits and debt funds Some financial savings will shift from MFs to banks Banks will be major gainers, another jolt for AMC stocks In a surprise move, the government has made a last-minute amendment to the Finance Bill 2023 to remove the long-term tax benefit for debt mutual funds. The finance bill was passed in the Lok Sabha on Friday. The move comes as a big...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers