Home First Finance: Consistent show to support valuation re-rating

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Highest-ever quarterly disbursement Momentum is picking up in the co-lending arrangement AUM growth guidance of 30 percent remains intact NIM and spread compression expected in the medium term Overdue buckets continue to shrink Technology remains key driver for cost optimisation Diversifying funding sources Valuation reasonable, given the growth Home First Finance (HFFC; CMP: Rs 794; M Cap: Rs 6,950 crore) has posted healthy quarterly results, riding on improved macros. Net profit increased 28 percent year on year (YoY) in Q3FY23, demonstrating robustness and consistence of the business...