Hindustan Unilever: Focus is on price-value equation for volume growth

Nandish Shah   •

Sequential margin recovery likely on the back of softening in commodity prices

The Q4FY23 result of Hindustan Unilever was below Street expectations.
Highlights Growth in beauty and personal-care segments lower-than-expected More than 75 percent of the portfolio has gained market share Investment in brands likely, given competitive intensity Long-term investors can accumulate and add stock on declines   The Q4FY23 result of Hindustan Unilever (HUL; CMP: Rs 2,468; Market capitalisation: Rs 5,79,926 crore) was below Street expectations. In the quarter that ended in March 2023, HUL hiked price by 7 percent, compared to 11 percent in the December 2022 quarter. We expect a sequential price reduction on the...

