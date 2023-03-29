Hindustan Aeronautics is ready to fly to newer heights

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights The company enjoys dominant position in the growing defence aerospace Strong order book and a huge pipeline provides robust visibility New manufacturing capacity to help deliver higher growth Valuations supportive now with the recent correction in stock prices There are a few companies that offer longevity of business and certainty of cash flows. The government-owned Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL), which is the monopoly in the defence aerospace industry, is one of them. Its manufacturing capabilities, technical know-how, tie-ups with global players, strong entry barriers,...