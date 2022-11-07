Hero MotoCorp Q2 FY23: Recovery in sight, valuation makes it worthy

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights In-line set of numbers in Q2 FY23 as demand gained momentum due to festivities Operating margin sees marginal expansion Demand is expected to pick up in remaining FY23 Focus on premium bike segment and EVs could be a key growth driver Buy this strong business for the long term Hero MotoCorp (CMP: Rs 2588; Mcap: Rs 51,720 crore) posted a decent set of numbers for the second quarter of FY23 on the back of a marginal growth in volume and realisation. Customers’ preference for personal...