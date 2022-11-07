HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

Hero MotoCorp Q2 FY23: Recovery in sight, valuation makes it worthy

Nitin Agrawal   •

Customer preference for personal mobility, positive rural sentiment, and new products, especially in the premium segment, are likely to aid demand, going forward.

 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Highlights In-line set of numbers in Q2 FY23 as demand gained momentum due to festivities Operating margin sees marginal expansion Demand is expected to pick up in remaining FY23 Focus on premium bike segment and EVs could be a key growth driver Buy this strong business for the long term Hero MotoCorp (CMP: Rs 2588; Mcap: Rs 51,720 crore) posted a decent set of numbers for the second quarter of FY23 on the back of a marginal growth in volume and realisation. Customers’ preference for personal...

