HDFC–HDFC Bank merger – What’s in it for shareholders?

The long awaited merger of HDFC Bank with its parent HDFC Ltd has finally been announced. The combined entity will have a loan book of around Rs 18 lakh crore, which would be more than double that of the next private sector bank. The merger will result in benefits for both, as elaborated in our note last year. It will lower funding cost for HDFC and will diversify the loan mix and enhance cross- sell opportunities for HDFC Bank. The...