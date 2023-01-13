HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

HCL Tech Q3 FY23 – All-round strong show

Madhuchanda Dey   •

HCL Tech remains positive on tech spends of clients and their compulsion to continue with digital transformation and cloud adoption

we would advise investors to wait for a more opportune entry point for HCL Tech amid global market volatility
PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Highlights Strong show from HCL Tech – product business shines Services steady amid seasonal weakness Margin improves, thanks to products, expects moderation in Q4 Order booking robust, outlook encouraging Supply-side pressure waning, should support margin Stock can correct after outperformance should markets turn hostile, buy on weakness HCL Tech’s (CMP: Rs 1,071.6 Market Cap: Rs 2,90,809 crore) Q3 was expected to be strong, thanks to the seasonality of its software business. However, it turned out to be a blockbuster, riding on a steady show by services,...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers