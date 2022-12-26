Happiest Minds – Why a steeper correction is possible

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Strong long-term outlook Excellent performance in H1 of FY23 Margin resilient amid wage revision in Q2 Supply-side challenges waning Macro concerns could impact demand for a few quarters Excellent long-term play to be added on correction We had advised earlier that Happiest Minds Technologies (CMP: Rs 848, Market Cap: Rs 12,457 crore) could underperform despite a winning performance. The same has played out with the stock declining 11 percent in the past three months against a 4 percent rally in the Nifty and 5 percent...