HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

Happiest Minds – Why a steeper correction is possible

Madhuchanda Dey   •

The valuation is still heady in comparison to global peers and there is room for further correction in the stock

Happiest Minds Technologies could underperform despite a winning performance.
PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Highlights Strong long-term outlook Excellent performance in H1 of FY23 Margin resilient amid wage revision in Q2 Supply-side challenges waning Macro concerns could impact demand for a few quarters Excellent long-term play to be added on correction We had advised earlier that Happiest Minds Technologies (CMP: Rs 848, Market Cap: Rs 12,457 crore) could underperform despite a winning performance. The same has played out with the stock declining 11 percent in the past three months against a 4 percent rally in the Nifty and 5 percent...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers