HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

Gujarat Gas: Why are we not seeing any upside in this stock

Nitin Sharma   •

The sharp fall in industrial volume was led by the shutdown of the Morbi-based ceramic plants and the favourable economics of switching to propane.

LNG - Representative Image (Source: Reuters)
PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Highlights 23 percent sequential fall in revenue Morbi shutdown and fuel switching lead to industrial volume fall Fourth quarter of sequential volume de-growth EBITDA of 9.2/scm in Q2 unlikely to sustain Valuation unattractive Gujarat Gas (CMP: Rs 503.55; Market capitalisation: Rs 34,664 crore) has reported a decline in revenues due to a steep  drop in industrial volumes and a dip in realisations, while relief in gas cost helped it to beat margin expectations. A 49 percent year-on-year (YoY) and 32 percent sequential fall in industrial volumes indicate...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers