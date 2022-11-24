Gujarat Gas: Why are we not seeing any upside in this stock

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights 23 percent sequential fall in revenue Morbi shutdown and fuel switching lead to industrial volume fall Fourth quarter of sequential volume de-growth EBITDA of 9.2/scm in Q2 unlikely to sustain Valuation unattractive Gujarat Gas (CMP: Rs 503.55; Market capitalisation: Rs 34,664 crore) has reported a decline in revenues due to a steep drop in industrial volumes and a dip in realisations, while relief in gas cost helped it to beat margin expectations. A 49 percent year-on-year (YoY) and 32 percent sequential fall in industrial volumes indicate...