HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

Gas sector: What do we like?

Nitin Sharma   •

With the global milieu remaining volatile, the much-anticipated Kirit Parikh (KP) committee report on domestic gas pricing provides a ray of hope.

Representational image
PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Highlights APM gas price floor, ceiling of $4-6.5/MMBtu $0.5/MMBtu escalation in ceiling price every year Full deregulation of APM gas prices by 2027 IGL & MGL to benefit, if recommendations are accepted Gas companies are in a tight spot, with input prices playing spoilsport. While some have passed on the cost to the end users, not all are fortunate. With the global milieu remaining volatile, the much-anticipated Kirit Parikh (KP) committee report on domestic gas pricing provides a ray of hope. The report includes many...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers