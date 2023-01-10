HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

Gas sector: Not out of the woods yet

Nitin Sharma   •

The forecast of a mild winter in January-February in Europe and the current EU storage level of 84 percent implies that the gas supply situation wouldn’t be severe

Representative image (Image: Shutterstock)
PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Highlights  A sharp correction in US & European spot LNG prices Asian spot gas prices still elevated Chinese demand & milder winter to affect gas prices IGL & MGL top picks in the sector Global spot gas prices have crashed and may see a further decline as winter turns out to be mild in Europe. Despite a steep fall in TTF/HH/NBP, the Asian spot index, JKM (Japan Korea Marker), has been relatively less affected. TTF, or Title Transfer Facility, is a virtual trading point for natural gas in...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers