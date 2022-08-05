GAIL: Macro headwinds shadow robust performance 

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

The Q1FY23 results of GAIL (CMP: Rs 140.10; Market cap: Rs 61,444 crore) were above consensus expectations on the robust performance of the natural gas marketing segment, partially offset by lower profits in the transmission and petrochemical segments. Rising gas prices and international supply constraints are expected to play spoilsport for the rest of FY23. Q1FY23 performance (image) (image) The natural gas marketing segment contributed around half of the EBITDA and saw a 35 percent jump in EBITDA to Rs 2,402 crore....