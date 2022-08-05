HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

GAIL: Macro headwinds shadow robust performance 

Nitin Sharma   •

GAIL has been the biggest beneficiary of the gas market turmoil since last year, seeing its gas marketing segment revenue and spread rising rapidly

Representative image
PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
The Q1FY23 results of GAIL (CMP: Rs 140.10; Market cap: Rs 61,444 crore) were above consensus expectations on the robust performance of the natural gas marketing segment, partially offset by lower profits in the transmission and petrochemical segments. Rising gas prices and international supply constraints are expected to play spoilsport for the rest of FY23. Q1FY23 performance  (image) (image) The natural gas marketing segment contributed around half of the EBITDA and saw a 35 percent jump in EBITDA to Rs 2,402 crore....

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers