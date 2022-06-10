HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

Gabriel: positive outlook with pick-up in demand across segments

Nitin Agrawal   •

The sharp rebound in demand across segments, its leadership position, and export opportunities continue to boost our confidence in the company. Investors can buy this stock with a long-term perspective

Gabriel India | HDFC Asset Management Company through its schemes acquired an additional 2.13 percent stake via open market transactions on March 2. With this, its shareholding in the company stands at 9.17 percent now, against 7.04 percent earlier.
PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Gabriel India (CMP: Rs 117.95; M Cap: Rs 1,690 crore), one of the leading shock absorber manufacturers, reported a decent set of numbers in Q4FY22, driven by a sharp rebound in demand, post the pandemic. Raw material prices, however, continue to put pressure on margins. What continues to boost our confidence in the company is the sharp rebound in demand across segments and its leadership position. Further, its valuation at 16.9 times FY24 projected earnings lends support. Quarterly snapshot (image)   Key highlights Gabriel’s...

