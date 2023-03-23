Fed policy: Banking crises may turn out to be a blessing in disguise for inflation goals

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Sticky service inflation prompts 25 bps rate hike Future course depends on tightening of financial conditions due to recent events Yellen statement on not insuring all deposits spooked the market Focus on quality businesses which can navigate high cost of capital and financial turmoil The latest Federal Reserve meeting was held in the backdrop of the ongoing financial instability in the banking industry along with the persistent challenge of elevated inflation data. In its equanimous response to the situation, the Fed opted for...