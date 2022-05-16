Factors that can trigger SBI stock uptick in the face of distressed valuation after strong earnings

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

State Bank of India (SBI) (CMP: Rs 445; MCAP: Rs 397,189 crore) has posted a strong show in FY22. The country’s largest bank saw its net profit rising to Rs 31,677 crore, a growth of 55 percent year-on-year (YoY), aided by a healthy loan growth, controlled operating expenses, and a sharp fall in provisions. Clearly, it has been a dream performance by SBI in FY22. Robust asset quality and low credit cost underlined the bank’s earnings in FY22. (image) Asset quality...