Equitas SFB – Is this the time to own the stock?

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

The stock price of Equitas Small Finance Bank (CMP: Rs 55.25, Market Cap: Rs 6917 crore) has been flat for the past three months amid the emergence of the Omicron variant at the beginning of the year and the subsequent waning of the Covid pandemic and the return to normalcy in India. A lot has happened to the entity in terms of the clearance of the merger of Equitas Holdings with the bank and a large capital-raising (QIP) by...