HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

Engineers India: Attractive valuation could support stock as recovery is on the way

Jitendra Kumar Gupta   •

Attractive valuations and improving business to support stock

Processing facilities stand at the new Phase 3 facility at the Persian Gulf Star Co. (PGSPC) gas condensate refinery in Bandar Abbas, Iran.
PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Highlights Recent correction provides good opportunity, considering low valuations Stock trading at 9 times its fiscal 2024 earnings and offering dividend yield of 5% Business is improving gradually, with a strong growth in project business Project business records good 23% YoY growth in revenue in June quarter Considering the valuations and growth visibility, Engineers India, which recently corrected from the level of around Rs 72 a share to Rs 63 a share, provides good value. The company, with an annual revenue of Rs 2,870 crore, is...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers