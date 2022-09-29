Engineers India: Attractive valuation could support stock as recovery is on the way

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Recent correction provides good opportunity, considering low valuations Stock trading at 9 times its fiscal 2024 earnings and offering dividend yield of 5% Business is improving gradually, with a strong growth in project business Project business records good 23% YoY growth in revenue in June quarter Considering the valuations and growth visibility, Engineers India, which recently corrected from the level of around Rs 72 a share to Rs 63 a share, provides good value. The company, with an annual revenue of Rs 2,870 crore, is...