Dixon Technologies Q3: External risks come to the fore

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Subdued performance in consumer electronics and lighting business Mobile business disappointed in a big way TV volumes contracted 17 percent YoY Focus on expanding its ODM business Refrigerator will start contributing in FY24 Valuations remain stretched for fresh entry Contract manufacturer Dixon Technologies recently put out its December quarter earnings that gave investors a nasty surprise. The stock crashed about 20 percent post the financial results as the top line was way below expectations. The only silver lining was profit margins. In a rather short...