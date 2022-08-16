Divi’s Labs: Focus on green chemistry

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Divi’s Labs (CMP: Rs 3,726; Market Cap: Rs 98,919 crore) has posted a weak set of numbers on the margins front in its latest quarterly result. The EBITDA margins contracted by 630 basis points on a sequential basis, chiefly because of a dip in gross margins and a pick-up in other expenses. Excluding forex gains, the EBITDA margin was 35.1 percent. While margin headwinds require a close watch, it should partly revert in the coming months as the prices of solvents...