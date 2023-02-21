HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

Discovery series: Can this small-cap metal stock outperform, riding on the tailwinds?

Nandish Shah   •

Integrated operations and debt-free balance sheet help this ferro chrome manufacturer to navigate volatile times

PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Highlights Fully integrated operations Cyclical uptrend in ferro chrome prices Long-term supplier to Posco  Debt-free balance sheet The Bhubaneshwar-based Indian Metal and Ferro Alloys (IMFA; CMP: Rs 334; Market capitalisation: Rs 1,806 crore) is primarily an exporter of ferro alloys, supplying to the hub of stainless steel manufacturing in the Far East (China, Taiwan and Japan). IMFA has long-term contracts with large stainless steel manufacturers which assures off-take, thereby ensuring stability in operations. The promoters (Subhrakant Panda family) hold nearly 60 percent stake while there are...

