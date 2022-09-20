Discovery Series | Borosil Renewables: An industry leader basking in the sun

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

In the discovery series, we are looking at companies not covered so far, and whose financial performance or outlook appears interesting. Today, we have zeroed in on Borosil Renewables (BRL; CMP: Rs 571; Market capitalisation: Rs 7,446 crore), the only solar glass manufacturer in the country with an installed capacity of 450 metric tonnes per day (MTPD). The growth potential looks attractive, based on industry tailwinds and several initiatives being taken by the management to scale up the business. Company overview BRL was...